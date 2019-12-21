https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFC-Expanded-Individual-Leaders-14923864.php
NFC Expanded Individual Leaders
Week 15
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|McCaffrey, Car
|18
|14
|4
|0
|1
|110
|Jones, GB
|17
|14
|3
|0
|0
|102
|Cook, Min
|13
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Gurley, LAR
|12
|10
|2
|0
|1
|74
|Elliott, Dal
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|72
|Golladay, Det
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Godwin, TB
|9
|0
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Carson, Sea
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|54
|M.Jones, Det
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Evans, TB
|8
|0
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Cooper, Dal
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Kupp, LAR
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Slayton, NYG
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Thomas, NO
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Barber, TB
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|44
|Ridley, Atl
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Coleman, SF
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|42
|Howard, Phi
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|42
|Lockett, Sea
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|42
|McLaurin, Was
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Mostert, SF
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|42
|Robinson, Chi
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Samuel, Car
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|42
|Thielen, Min
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|42
|Ertz, Phi
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Hooper, Atl
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Metcalf, Sea
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Rudolph, Min
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Cook, NO
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|T.Hill, NO
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|36
|D.Johnson, Ari
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|36
|J.Jones, Atl
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Montgomery, Chi
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Murray, NO
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|36
|J.Williams, GB
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|36
___
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Lutz, NO
|37/38
|31/35
|58
|130
|Gay, TB
|39/44
|25/29
|58
|114
|Gonzalez, Ari
|28/29
|28/31
|54
|112
|Bailey, Min
|38/42
|22/24
|50
|104
|Prater, Det
|31/32
|23/28
|55
|100
|Zuerlein, LAR
|34/34
|22/29
|58
|100
|Myers, Sea
|36/40
|21/26
|54
|99
|Maher, Dal
|36/36
|20/30
|63
|96
|Slye, Car
|30/34
|22/29
|55
|96
|Gould, SF
|35/36
|19/27
|47
|92
|Crosby, GB
|38/38
|16/17
|54
|86
|Elliott, Phi
|29/31
|19/21
|53
|86
|Hopkins, Was
|15/16
|22/27
|53
|81
|Pineiro, Chi
|26/28
|18/23
|53
|80
|McLaughlin, Ind
|19/19
|15/20
|50
|64
|Koo, Atl
|11/12
|17/19
|50
|62
___
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Brees, NO
|310
|235
|75.8
|2447
|7.89
|21
|6.8
|49
|4
|1.3
|115.3
|Cousins, Min
|413
|291
|70.5
|3481
|8.43
|25
|6.1
|66
|5
|1.2
|111.1
|Wilson, Sea
|445
|300
|67.4
|3708
|8.33
|28
|6.3
|60t
|5
|1.1
|109.3
|Stafford, Det
|291
|187
|64.3
|2499
|8.59
|19
|6.5
|66
|5
|1.7
|106.0
|Garoppolo, SF
|427
|295
|69.1
|3445
|8.07
|26
|6.1
|75t
|11
|2.6
|102.8
|Rodgers, GB
|474
|300
|63.3
|3463
|7.31
|24
|5.1
|74t
|2
|0.4
|100.4
|Prescott, Dal
|519
|340
|65.5
|4334
|8.35
|26
|5.0
|62
|11
|2.1
|99.3
|Ryan, Atl
|520
|346
|66.5
|3769
|7.25
|24
|4.6
|93t
|12
|2.3
|93.5
|Wentz, Phi
|527
|334
|63.4
|3431
|6.51
|25
|4.7
|53t
|7
|1.3
|92.3
|Winston, TB
|554
|342
|61.7
|4573
|8.26
|30
|5.4
|71t
|24
|4.3
|87.9
|K.Murray, Ari
|482
|312
|64.7
|3279
|6.8
|17
|3.5
|88t
|10
|2.1
|87.5
|Goff, LAR
|535
|338
|63.2
|3996
|7.47
|17
|3.2
|66
|15
|2.8
|84.8
|Trubisky, Chi
|445
|282
|63.4
|2774
|6.23
|17
|3.8
|53
|10
|2.2
|84.2
|D.Jones, NYG
|370
|228
|61.6
|2374
|6.42
|18
|4.9
|75t
|11
|3.0
|84.0
|Allen, Car
|448
|278
|62.1
|3027
|6.76
|17
|3.8
|52t
|15
|3.3
|80.6
___
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Thomas, NO
|133
|1552
|11.7
|49
|8
|McCaffrey, Car
|94
|814
|8.7
|25t
|4
|Godwin, TB
|86
|1333
|15.5
|71t
|9
|Moore, Car
|86
|1174
|13.7
|52t
|4
|Ertz, Phi
|84
|888
|10.6
|30
|6
|Kupp, LAR
|83
|1031
|12.4
|66
|8
|Robinson, Chi
|83
|1023
|12.3
|49
|7
|J.Jones, Atl
|82
|1150
|14.0
|54t
|6
|Lockett, Sea
|75
|994
|13.3
|44t
|7
|Woods, LAR
|75
|950
|12.7
|48
|1
|Kamara, NO
|73
|485
|6.6
|41
|1
|Kittle, SF
|73
|888
|12.2
|61t
|4
|Cooper, Dal
|71
|1073
|15.1
|53t
|8
|Cohen, Chi
|67
|387
|5.8
|31
|3
|Evans, TB
|67
|1157
|17.3
|67t
|8
|Fitzgerald, Ari
|67
|711
|10.6
|54
|3
___
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Thomas, NO
|1552
|133
|11.7
|49
|8
|Godwin, TB
|1333
|86
|15.5
|71t
|9
|Moore, Car
|1174
|86
|13.7
|52t
|4
|Evans, TB
|1157
|67
|17.3
|67t
|8
|J.Jones, Atl
|1150
|82
|14.0
|54t
|6
|Cooper, Dal
|1073
|71
|15.1
|53t
|8
|Diggs, Min
|1073
|60
|17.9
|66
|5
|Golladay, Det
|1052
|56
|18.8
|75t
|10
|Kupp, LAR
|1031
|83
|12.4
|66
|8
|Robinson, Chi
|1023
|83
|12.3
|49
|7
|Lockett, Sea
|994
|75
|13.3
|44t
|7
|Woods, LAR
|950
|75
|12.7
|48
|1
|Gallup, Dal
|911
|56
|16.3
|62
|3
|Ertz, Phi
|888
|84
|10.6
|30
|6
|Kittle, SF
|888
|73
|12.2
|61t
|4
|Ridley, Atl
|866
|63
|13.7
|36
|7
___
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|McCaffrey, Car
|265
|1307
|4.9
|84t
|14
|Carson, Sea
|270
|1190
|4.4
|59
|7
|Elliott, Dal
|270
|1188
|4.4
|31
|11
|Cook, Min
|250
|1135
|4.5
|75t
|13
|Jones, GB
|188
|830
|4.4
|42
|14
|Peterson, Was
|183
|784
|4.3
|29
|4
|Gurley, LAR
|188
|741
|3.9
|25
|10
|Barkley, NYG
|178
|722
|4.1
|59
|4
|Montgomery, Chi
|206
|719
|3.5
|55
|5
|Sanders, Phi
|150
|687
|4.6
|65t
|2
|Kamara, NO
|152
|678
|4.5
|30
|1
|Mostert, SF
|116
|662
|5.7
|41t
|5
|Breida, SF
|119
|607
|5.1
|83t
|1
|Drake, Ari
|134
|591
|4.2
|36
|5
|Murray, NO
|122
|562
|4.6
|30t
|5
|Freeman, Atl
|153
|545
|3.6
|28
|1
___
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|McCaffrey, Car
|2121
|1307
|814
|Cook, Min
|1654
|1135
|519
|Elliott, Dal
|1569
|1188
|381
|Thomas, NO
|1543
|-9
|1552
|Carson, Sea
|1436
|1190
|246
|Godwin, TB
|1341
|8
|1333
|Jones, GB
|1255
|830
|425
|Moore, Car
|1214
|40
|1174
|Kamara, NO
|1163
|678
|485
|Evans, TB
|1157
|0
|1157
|J.Jones, Atl
|1147
|-3
|1150
|Diggs, Min
|1134
|61
|1073
|Sanders, Phi
|1120
|687
|433
|Cooper, Dal
|1073
|0
|1073
|Golladay, Det
|1052
|0
|1052
|Woods, LAR
|1050
|100
|950
|Barkley, NYG
|1045
|722
|323
|Kupp, LAR
|1035
|4
|1031
|Robinson, Chi
|1023
|0
|1023
|Lockett, Sea
|989
|-5
|994
|Gurley, LAR
|927
|741
|186
|Gallup, Dal
|911
|0
|911
|Peterson, Was
|907
|784
|123
|Kittle, SF
|903
|15
|888
|Montgomery, Chi
|902
|719
|183
|Ridley, Atl
|900
|34
|866
|Drake, Ari
|895
|591
|304
|Ertz, Phi
|888
|0
|888
|Freeman, Atl
|866
|545
|321
|McLaurin, Was
|833
|0
|833
|Metcalf, Sea
|830
|11
|819
|Mostert, SF
|826
|662
|164
|Jones, TB
|808
|541
|267
|D.Adams, GB
|788
|0
|788
|Sanders, SF
|783
|0
|783
|M.Jones, Det
|779
|0
|779
|Murray, NO
|772
|562
|210
|Samuel, SF
|767
|98
|669
|Breida, SF
|727
|607
|120
|Kirk, Ari
|727
|78
|649
___
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Way, Was
|70
|3456
|79
|49.4
|3
|0
|34
|342
|26
|43.6
|Hekker, LAR
|56
|2706
|71
|48.3
|4
|1
|24
|190
|16
|43.5
|Lee, Ari
|52
|2505
|64
|48.2
|4
|1
|27
|237
|17
|42.1
|Johnston, Phi
|60
|2826
|61
|47.1
|4
|0
|27
|175
|24
|42.9
|Dixon, NYG
|60
|2786
|62
|46.4
|2
|1
|22
|133
|24
|43.6
|Morstead, NO
|49
|2243
|64
|45.8
|1
|0
|19
|125
|25
|42.8
|Palardy, Car
|65
|2946
|58
|45.3
|2
|0
|35
|273
|21
|40.5
|Dickson, Sea
|64
|2878
|63
|45.0
|5
|0
|28
|167
|32
|40.8
|Wishnowsky, SF
|45
|2020
|65
|44.9
|2
|0
|21
|114
|19
|41.5
|Martin, Det
|64
|2867
|62
|44.8
|5
|0
|25
|91
|29
|41.8
|Colquitt, Min
|53
|2373
|59
|44.8
|0
|0
|19
|132
|22
|42.3
|O'Donnell, Chi
|75
|3336
|75
|44.5
|2
|1
|33
|229
|23
|40.9
|Scott, GB
|67
|2931
|66
|43.7
|3
|0
|24
|199
|25
|39.9
|Pinion, TB
|52
|2263
|63
|43.5
|3
|0
|22
|209
|18
|38.3
|C.Jones, Dal
|42
|1780
|58
|42.4
|1
|1
|17
|153
|17
|38.3
___
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Harris, NO
|30
|298
|9.9
|53t
|1
|Cohen, Chi
|31
|284
|9.2
|71
|0
|James, SF
|31
|258
|8.3
|32
|0
|Barner, Atl
|30
|244
|8.1
|78t
|1
|Natson, LAR
|19
|149
|7.8
|35
|0
___
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Patterson, Chi
|27
|799
|29.6
|102t
|1
|S.Sims, Was
|30
|774
|25.8
|91t
|1
|Harris, NO
|20
|494
|24.7
|51
|0
|Latimer, NYG
|19
|445
|23.4
|50
|0
|Cooper, Ari
|18
|403
|22.4
|39
|0
|James, SF
|18
|347
|19.3
|27
|0
___
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|Peters, Bal
|5
|210
|89t
|3
|Harris, Min
|5
|32
|20t
|1
|Jenkins, NO
|4
|84
|62
|0
|M.Williams, NO
|4
|56
|55t
|1
|Trufant, Atl
|4
|26
|16
|0
|King, GB
|4
|15
|15
|0
|Dunbar, Was
|4
|6
|6
|0
|Diggs, Sea
|3
|99
|55t
|1
|Murphy-Bunting, TB
|3
|88
|70t
|1
|Sherman, SF
|3
|65
|31t
|1
|Hicks, Ari
|3
|64
|48
|0
|Kazee, Atl
|3
|53
|22
|0
|Fuller, Chi
|3
|37
|29
|0
|Sendejo, Min
|3
|36
|21
|0
|Jackson, Car
|3
|25
|25
|0
|Boston, Car
|3
|20
|20
|0
|Moreau, Was
|3
|16
|10
|0
|H.Smith, Min
|3
|13
|13
|0
|Wright, Sea
|3
|10
|11
|0
|Bradberry, Car
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers, Sea
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clinton-Dix, Chi
|2
|96
|59
|1
|Cockrell, Car
|2
|70
|37
|0
|Williams, SF
|2
|53
|49
|0
|Gerry, Phi
|2
|51
|51t
|1
|X.Woods, Dal
|2
|38
|29
|0
|Alexander, GB
|2
|37
|37
|0
|Savage, GB
|2
|37
|28
|0
|Littleton, LAR
|2
|32
|26
|0
|McLeod, Phi
|2
|30
|23
|0
|Darby, Phi
|2
|29
|16
|0
|Kuechly, Car
|2
|26
|25
|0
|Nicholson, Was
|2
|23
|23
|0
|Lewis, Dal
|2
|20
|20
|0
|Slay, Det
|2
|19
|19
|0
|Connelly, NYG
|2
|18
|13
|0
|Thompson, Sea
|2
|18
|18
|0
|Amos, GB
|2
|12
|9
|0
|Hill, LAR
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Johnson, LAR
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McDougald, Sea
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Peterson, Ari
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Williams, GB
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Campbell, Atl
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Coleman, Det
|1
|55
|55
|0
|Greenlaw, SF
|1
|47
|47
|0
|Bosa, SF
|1
|46
|46
|0
|Apke, Was
|1
|33
|33
|0
|Peppers, NYG
|1
|32
|32t
|1
|Rapp, LAR
|1
|31
|31t
|1
|Love, NYG
|1
|30
|30
|0
|Gardner-Johnson, NO
|1
|28
|28
|0
|Clowney, Sea
|1
|27
|27t
|1
|Bostic, Was
|1
|26
|26
|0
|David, TB
|1
|26
|26
|0
|Lee, Dal
|1
|25
|25
|0
|Witherspoon, SF
|1
|25
|25t
|1
|Bradham, Phi
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Adams, TB
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Bell, NO
|1
|19
|19
|0
|Tuttle, NO
|1
|19
|19
|0
|J.Thompson, Ari
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Griffen, Min
|1
|17
|17
|0
|Hargreaves, Hou
|1
|15
|15t
|1
|Whitehead, TB
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Bethea, NYG
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Lowry, GB
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Sullivan, GB
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Wagner, Sea
|1
|6
|6
|0
|P.Smith, GB
|1
|5
|5
|0
|White, TB
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Barrett, TB
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Jackson, Chi
|1
|4
|4
View Comments