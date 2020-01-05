https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEVADA-83-BOISE-ST-66-14950155.php
NEVADA 83, BOISE ST. 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jessup
|35
|4-12
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Alston
|32
|6-13
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|1
|15
|Kigab
|28
|3-14
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Jorch
|23
|2-2
|3-6
|5-7
|0
|3
|7
|Hobbs
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Dickinson
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|R.Williams
|17
|1-1
|9-9
|1-6
|1
|2
|11
|Rice
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Dennis
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Abercrombie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|19-23
|9-24
|5
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .362, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Jessup 2-8, Dickinson 1-3, Alston 1-4, Kigab 1-7, Hobbs 0-1, Rice 0-1, Dennis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kigab).
Turnovers: 6 (Alston 3, Jorch 2, R.Williams).
Steals: 5 (Alston 2, Dickinson, Hobbs, Kigab).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|39
|13-21
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|34
|Harris
|29
|6-14
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|15
|Drew
|28
|6-8
|0-0
|0-5
|9
|2
|14
|Reyes
|22
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Zouzoua
|19
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Hymes
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|0
|Meeks
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|6
|Milling
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|Robinson
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|0
|Bansuelo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-59
|3-6
|8-37
|21
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .559, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Johnson 8-12, Drew 2-4, Harris 2-6, Meeks 1-2, Milling 1-2, Zouzoua 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Drew, Hymes, Reyes).
Turnovers: 13 (Zouzoua 3, Harris 2, Hymes 2, Johnson 2, Meeks 2, Milling, Robinson).
Steals: 1 (Drew).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boise St.
|35
|31
|—
|66
|Nevada
|39
|44
|—
|83
.
