NC CENTRAL 83, SC STATE 82, 2OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|40
|8-14
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|3
|20
|Whatley
|14
|2-3
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|5
|6
|Fennell
|32
|3-7
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|9
|Palmer
|31
|0-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Perkins
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Keyser
|35
|7-10
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|3
|17
|Clayborne
|27
|4-5
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|4
|9
|Melvin
|26
|4-5
|5-6
|0-4
|0
|5
|15
|Graves
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Ayetey
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|250
|31-55
|14-20
|6-27
|5
|28
|83
Percentages: FG .564, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Melvin 2-2, Blount 2-3, Keyser 2-3, Whatley 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Palmer 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 5.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Blount, Clayborne, Keyser).
Turnovers: 18 (Blount 7, Keyser 4, Fennell 2, Melvin 2, Clayborne, Perkins, Whatley).
Steals: 5 (Fennell 2, Blount, Keyser, Melvin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Applewhite
|0
|7-13
|7-12
|3-6
|1
|1
|21
|Totals
|250
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC Central
|33
|32
|9
|9
|—
|83
|SC State
|25
|40
|9
|8
|—
|0
A_477 (3,200).
