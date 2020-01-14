NC CENTRAL 69, MD.-EASTERN SHORE 64, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Perkins
|42
|4-9
|2-3
|1-2
|9
|4
|10
|Fennell
|37
|5-10
|2-3
|2-6
|0
|4
|13
|Blount
|36
|7-10
|5-9
|3-8
|1
|5
|19
|Clayborne
|36
|3-5
|3-12
|2-3
|1
|3
|9
|Graves
|36
|2-8
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Palmer
|19
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Whatley
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Melvin
|6
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|6
|Totals
|225
|25-52
|16-32
|10-28
|14
|26
|69
Percentages: FG .481, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Fennell 1-4, Palmer 1-5, Graves 1-7, Blount 0-1, Whatley 0-1, Perkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Blount 2, Clayborne, Whatley).
Turnovers: 12 (Blount 5, Perkins 3, Palmer 2, Clayborne, Graves).
Steals: 10 (Blount 4, Fennell 3, Clayborne, Graves, Palmer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MD.-EASTERN SHORE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cheeseman
|33
|3-7
|13-14
|3-10
|0
|4
|19
|Frost
|29
|4-10
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|2
|11
|Urrutia
|28
|1-7
|0-1
|1-3
|7
|5
|2
|Bartley
|23
|1-3
|0-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Gyamfi
|23
|1-3
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|1
|3
|Phillip
|22
|3-9
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|7
|Adams
|18
|1-3
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Anderson
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Gibson
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Prevost
|12
|4-5
|1-4
|2-3
|0
|3
|9
|Guy
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Voyles
|4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|21-55
|17-30
|15-41
|11
|25
|64
Percentages: FG .382, FT .567.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Frost 3-9, Adams 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Cheeseman 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Bartley 0-2, Urrutia 0-2, Phillip 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeseman 2, Phillip).
Turnovers: 17 (Bartley 4, Anderson 3, Frost 3, Gibson 3, Urrutia 2, Adams, Phillip).
Steals: 5 (Adams, Bartley, Cheeseman, Prevost, Urrutia).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC Central
|28
|31
|10
|—
|69
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|25
|34
|5
|—
|64
A_555 (5,500).