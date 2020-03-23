Recommended Video:

Through March 22

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 39.0 78
2 Jeb Burton 22.8 26
3 Justin Allgaier 21.3 140
4 Chase Briscoe 16.5 110
5 Brandon Jones 14.6 97
6 Harrison Burton 7.3 49
7 Austin Cindric 7.2 48
8 Noah Gragson 6.6 44
9 Myatt Snider 3.6 22
10 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
11 Daniel Hemric 3.1 10
12 Alex Labbe 2.8 19
13 Ross Chastain 1.2 8
14 Joe Graf Jr 0.8 4
15 Justin Haley 0.4 3
16 Ray Black Jr 0.3 2
17 Timmy Hill 0.2 1
18 Michael Annett 0.1 1
19 Ryan Sieg 0.1 1