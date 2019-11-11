Through Nov. 10

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Christopher Bell 2 25.6 1173
2. Cole Custer 4 16.7 763
3. Tyler Reddick 3 11.3 519
4. Justin Allgaier 1 8.5 391
5. Kyle Busch 81 31.2 309
6. Austin Cindric 5 4.9 225
7. Chase Briscoe 6 4.0 184
8. Brandon Jones 10 3.8 175
9. Noah Gragson 9 2.8 128
10. John H. Nemechek 7 1.1 49