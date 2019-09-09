Through Sept. 8

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Christopher Bell 2 23.7 823
2. Cole Custer 3 17.2 597
3. Tyler Reddick 1 12.2 422
4. Kyle Busch 79 31.2 309
5. Justin Allgaier 4 7.6 264
6. Brandon Jones 10 4.0 138
7. Austin Cindric 5 4.0 138
8. Chase Briscoe 6 2.9 100
9. Noah Gragson 7 2.4 85
10. John H. Nemechek 11 1.3 46