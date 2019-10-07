Through Oct. 6

RACES POS.
1. Christopher Bell 29 6.252
2. Justin Allgaier 29 6.924
3. Tyler Reddick 29 6.962
4. Cole Custer 29 7.589
5. Austin Cindric 29 8.503
6. Chase Briscoe 29 9.340
7. Noah Gragson 29 9.896
8. Michael Annett 29 10.621
9. Justin Haley 29 12.284
10. John H. Nemechek 29 12.324