NASCAR XFINITY Laps Led Leaders
|Through July 12
1. Christopher Bell, 832
2. Cole Custer, 782
3. Kyle Busch, 345
4. Tyler Reddick, 327
5. Justin Allgaier, 272
6. Michael Annett, 88
7. Ross Chastain, 79
8. Brandon Jones, 63
9. Paul Menard, 56
10. Noah Gragson, 55
11. AJ Almendinger, 33
12. Austin Cindric, 30
13. Chase Briscoe, 29
13. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 29
15. Joey Logano, 20
16. Justin Haley, 16
17. John Hunter Nemechek, 8
17. Ryan Sieg, 8
19. Zane Smith, 3
19. David Starr, 3
21. Brandon Brown, 2
21. Bayley Currey, 2
21. Gray Gaulding, 2
24. Jeremy Clements, 1
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 1
24. Riley Herbst, 1
