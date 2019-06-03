https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Laps-Led-Leaders-13919933.php
NASCAR XFINITY Laps Led Leaders
|Through June 1
1. Christopher Bell, 538
2. Cole Custer, 464
3. Kyle Busch, 345
4. Tyler Reddick, 310
5. Justin Allgaier, 265
6. Michael Annett, 62
7. Brandon Jones, 51
8. Noah Gragson, 46
9. Ross Chastain, 30
10. Austin Cindric, 29
10. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 29
12. Chase Briscoe, 15
13. John Hunter Nemechek, 8
13. Ryan Sieg, 8
15. Justin Haley, 3
15. David Starr, 3
17. Brandon Brown, 2
17. Gray Gaulding, 2
19. Jeremy Clements, 1
19. Riley Herbst, 1
