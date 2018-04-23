https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Laps-Led-Leaders-12856779.php
NASCAR XFINITY Laps Led Leaders
Published 10:10 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
|Through April 20
1. Kyle Larson, 203
2. Christopher Bell, 192
3. Joey Logano, 177
4. Ryan Blaney, 165
5. Kevin Harvick, 141
6. Justin Allgaier, 137
7. Daniel Hemric, 118
8. Brandon Jones, 115
9. Brad Keselowski, 66
10. Cole Custer, 48
11. Kyle Busch, 39
11. Ryan Preece, 39
13. John Hunter Nemechek, 36
13. Elliott Sadler, 36
15. Tyler Reddick, 20
16. Chase Elliott, 17
17. Chase Briscoe, 10
17. Noah Gragson, 10
19. Kaz Grala, 8
20. Michael Annett, 5
20. Daniel Suarez, 5
22. Aric Almirola, 4
22. Ryan Truex, 4
24. Ryan Reed, 3
25. Ross Chastain, 2
25. Garrett Smithley, 2
27. Austin Cindric, 1
27. Jeremy Clements, 1
27. Ryan Sieg, 1
27. JJ Yeley, 1
