https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Laps-Led-Leaders-12837475.php
NASCAR XFINITY Laps Led Leaders
Published 10:28 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
|Through April 14
1. Kyle Larson, 203
2. Joey Logano, 177
3. Ryan Blaney, 165
4. Kevin Harvick, 141
5. Justin Allgaier, 137
6. Brandon Jones, 115
7. Daniel Hemric, 107
8. Christopher Bell, 72
9. Brad Keselowski, 66
10. Kyle Busch, 39
10. Ryan Preece, 39
12. Tyler Reddick, 20
13. Chase Elliott, 17
14. Chase Briscoe, 10
15. Kaz Grala, 8
16. Elliott Sadler, 6
17. Michael Annett, 5
17. Cole Custer, 5
17. Daniel Suarez, 5
20. Aric Almirola, 4
20. Ryan Truex, 4
22. Ryan Reed, 3
23. Ross Chastain, 2
23. Garrett Smithley, 2
25. Austin Cindric, 1
25. Jeremy Clements, 1
25. Ryan Sieg, 1
25. JJ Yeley, 1
View Comments