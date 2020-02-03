Recommended Video:

Through Feb. 2

PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 84.7 8691
2. Kevin Harvick 82.6 8466
3. Martin Truex Jr 79.1 8112
4. Brad Keselowski 76.7 7867
5. Ryan Blaney 76.7 7867
6. Denny Hamlin 76.2 7819
7. Joey Logano 75.5 7739
8. Clint Bowyer 74.4 7630
9. Kurt Busch 74.0 7591
10. Kyle Larson 69.1 7085