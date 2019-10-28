https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-in-Top-15-14568569.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through Oct. 27
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|84.0
|7851
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|81.3
|7595
|3.
|Brad Keselowski
|79.8
|7455
|4.
|Martin Truex Jr
|78.4
|7328
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|76.9
|7181
|6.
|Ryan Blaney
|75.6
|7061
|7.
|Kurt Busch
|75.1
|7013
|8.
|Joey Logano
|73.5
|6868
|9.
|Clint Bowyer
|72.9
|6810
|10.
|Chase Elliott
|69.5
|6492
