NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through Oct. 6
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|82.9
|6944
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|81.4
|6820
|3.
|Brad Keselowski
|79.4
|6651
|4.
|Martin Truex Jr
|78.3
|6556
|5.
|Kurt Busch
|76.9
|6440
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|75.8
|6350
|7.
|Clint Bowyer
|74.4
|6229
|8.
|Ryan Blaney
|73.5
|6156
|9.
|Joey Logano
|71.9
|6019
|10.
|Chase Elliott
|71.0
|5946
