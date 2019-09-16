https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-in-Top-15-14443702.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through Sept. 15
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|81.8
|6108
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|79.2
|5916
|3.
|Joey Logano
|78.3
|5844
|4.
|Kurt Busch
|77.2
|5767
|5.
|Brad Keselowski
|77.1
|5759
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|76.0
|5675
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|74.3
|5549
|8.
|Ryan Blaney
|73.8
|5509
|9.
|Chase Elliott
|72.9
|5446
|10.
|Clint Bowyer
|71.6
|5350
