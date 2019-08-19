Through Aug. 18

PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 84.6 5644
2. Joey Logano 78.8 5258
3. Martin Truex Jr 78.8 5257
4. Brad Keselowski 78.2 5219
5. Kurt Busch 77.4 5167
6. Kevin Harvick 77.0 5139
7. Denny Hamlin 74.5 4971
8. Ryan Blaney 73.8 4927
9. Chase Elliott 73.7 4922
10. Clint Bowyer 71.3 4757