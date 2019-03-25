https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-Led-Leaders-13714099.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps Led Leaders
|Through March 24
1. Brad Keselowski, 538
2. Kyle Busch, 361
3. Ryan Blaney, 150
4. Kyle Larson, 142
5. Kevin Harvick, 133
6. Joey Logano, 127
7. Aric Almirola, 69
8. Matt DiBenedetto, 49
8. Chase Elliott, 49
10. William Byron, 47
11. Denny Hamlin, 45
12. Kurt Busch, 24
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 23
14. William Byron, 21
15. Daniel Suarez, 12
16. Jamie McMurray, 6
17. Daniel Hemric, 5
18. Jimmie Johnson, 4
18. Martin Truex Jr., 4
20. Austin Dillon, 2
