NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Miles Led Leaders
Through Aug. 25
1. Kyle Busch, 696.18.
2. Ross Chastain, 419.58.
3. Grant Enfinger, 371.54.
4. Brett Moffitt, 367.15.
5. Austin Hill, 227.63.
6. Stewart Friesen, 224.47.
7. Sheldon Creed, 212.00.
8. Ben Rhodes, 143.30.
9. Johnny Sauter, 104.24.
10. Todd Gilliland, 87.50.
11. Tyler Ankrum, 79.50.
12. Christian Eckes, 73.75.
13. Matt Crafton, 49.04.
14. Chandler Smith, 48.13.
15. Chase Briscoe, 46.50.
16. David Gilliland, 40.00.
17. Greg Biffle, 27.00.
18. Brandon Jones, 27.00.
19. Harrison Burton, 24.04.
20. Angela Ruch, 5.00.
21. Anthony Alfredo, 4.50.
22. Kyle Benjamin, 3.75.
23. Tyler Dippel, 3.00.
24. Camden Murphy, 3.00.
25. Josh Reaume, 2.50.
26. T.J. Bell, 2.00.
27. Dylan Lupton, 1.50.
28. Stefan Parsons, 1.50.
29. Spencer Boyd, 1.50.
30. Joe Nemechek, 1.50.
