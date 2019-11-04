https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-14808256.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Nov. 3
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ross Chastain
|92.0
|2862
|2.
|Matt Crafton
|87.6
|2725
|3.
|Brett Moffitt
|87.3
|2718
|4.
|Stewart Friesen
|85.3
|2654
|5.
|Harrison Burton
|84.5
|2631
|6.
|Todd Gilliland
|82.2
|2557
|7.
|Ben Rhodes
|82.0
|2552
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|80.3
|2498
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|79.7
|2481
|10.
|Austin Hill
|79.3
|2468
View Comments