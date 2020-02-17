Recommended Video:

Through Feb. 16

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Korbin Forrister 20 16.30 13
2. Jordan Anderson 4 7.50 6
3. Brennan Poole 31 7.50 6
4. Jesse Little 32 7.50 6
5. Tanner Gray 22 6.30 5
6. Matt Crafton 17 5.00 4
7. Johnny Sauter 3 5.00 4
8. Ross Chastain 29 5.00 4
9. Gus Dean 23 5.00 4
10. Todd Gilliland 18 3.80 3