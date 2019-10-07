https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-14498522.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through Oct. 6
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|19
|6.825
|2.
|Ross Chastain
|19
|7.641
|3.
|Matt Crafton
|19
|8.310
|4.
|Ben Rhodes
|19
|9.100
|5.
|Grant Enfinger
|19
|9.176
|6.
|Stewart Friesen
|19
|9.712
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|19
|9.938
|8.
|Todd Gilliland
|19
|10.417
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|19
|10.593
|10.
|Austin Hill
|19
|11.393
View Comments