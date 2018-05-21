https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Camping-World-Truck-Laps-Led-Leaders-12930906.php
NASCAR Camping World Truck Laps Led Leaders
Published 10:18 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
|Through May 18
1. Johnny Sauter, 273
2. Noah Gragson, 257
3. Ben Rhodes, 135
4. Kyle Busch, 123
5. Kyle Benjamin, 74
6. Brett Moffitt, 57
7. Stewart Friesen, 44
8. John Hunter Nemechek, 65
9. David Gilliland, 30
10. Matt Crafton, 15
11. Justin Haley, 13
12. Myatt Snider, 12
13. Parker Kligerman, 11
14. Grant Enfinger, 6
15. Dalton Sargeant, 5
16. Jordan Anderson, 2
16. Justin Fontaine, 2
16. Korbin Forrister, 2
16. Jesse Little, 2
20. Todd Gilliland, 1
View Comments