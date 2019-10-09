https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-Minnesota-Runs-14502399.php N.Y. Yankees-Minnesota Runs Published 8:13 pm EDT, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Most Popular 1 Safety courses offered in New Milford 2 Letter: Says Democrats ‘do not support’ Hida’s ‘values’ 3 Man severely injured in Washington crash 4 ‘Exceptional math teacher’ honored by school district 5 Vendors sought for Harvest Fair 6 Camelot West at Marlboro celebrates ribbon cutting ceremony 7 Alec Baldwin falls for Statue of Liberty tour 'scam' View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.