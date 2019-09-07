N.Y. Yankees-Boston Runs

Red sox fourth. Rafael Devers doubles to deep left center field. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit. Rafael Devers to third. Andrew Benintendi walks. Brock Holt singles to right center field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Rafael Devers scores. Mitch Moreland homers to right field. Brock Holt scores. Andrew Benintendi scores. Christian Vazquez grounds out to third base, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Yankees 0.

Yankees fifth. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Brett Gardner homers to right field. Luke Voit grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Mike Tauchman grounds out to second base, Brock Holt to Mitch Moreland.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Yankees 1.

Red sox fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. called out on strikes. Mookie Betts walks. Rafael Devers walks. Mookie Betts to second. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep center field. Rafael Devers scores. Mookie Betts scores. J.D. Martinez is intentionally walked. Andrew Benintendi reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. J.D. Martinez out at second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Brock Holt strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 1.