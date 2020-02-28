https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Y-Rangers-5-Montreal-2-15090989.php
N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|4
|—
|5
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 16 (Tatar, Petry), 3:12.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Tatar 22 (Danault, Gallagher), 17:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Di Giuseppe 1 (Lindgren, Fox), 18:34.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 30 (Panarin, Gauthier), 11:06. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 7 (Strome, Lindgren), 12:21. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 17 (DeAngelo, Panarin), 15:23 (pp). 7, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 18 (Staal, Georgiev), 18:27 (en).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-11-15_35. Montreal 13-12-9_34.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 16-12-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 26-23-6 (34-30).
A_20,946 (21,288). T_2:23.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.
