N.Y. Knicks 139, Cleveland 134
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gibson
|13:19
|4-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|8
|Randle
|38:18
|9-16
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|3
|20
|Morris Sr.
|36:22
|8-15
|8-8
|1-2
|1
|3
|26
|Bullock
|24:43
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|7
|Payton
|32:59
|8-17
|1-3
|5-11
|15
|1
|17
|Portis
|28:17
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Ntilikina
|22:59
|4-7
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|9
|Smith Jr.
|20:01
|6-11
|2-6
|0-3
|6
|2
|15
|Knox II
|17:27
|5-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|12
|Dotson
|15:53
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|9
|Robinson
|14:42
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Totals
|265:00
|57-102
|15-21
|12-46
|33
|18
|139
Percentages: FG .559, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Knox II 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-4, Portis 2-5, Smith Jr. 1-1, Dotson 1-2, Ntilikina 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Payton 0-1, Randle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson).
Turnovers: 12 (Randle 3, Portis 2, Smith Jr. 2, Knox II, Morris Sr., Ntilikina, Payton, Robinson).
Steals: 11 (Smith Jr. 4, Randle 2, Bullock, Dotson, Payton, Portis, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: Smith Jr., 7:57 second
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Love
|41:21
|12-20
|5-5
|1-13
|6
|4
|33
|Osman
|38:04
|6-10
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|5
|15
|Nance Jr.
|42:23
|8-13
|0-0
|1-8
|6
|1
|18
|Garland
|39:19
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|14
|Sexton
|39:31
|11-22
|4-4
|1-2
|7
|2
|29
|Porter Jr.
|24:23
|4-8
|2-6
|0-0
|3
|1
|12
|Henson
|18:25
|4-4
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|9
|Exum
|15:44
|2-4
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|4
|Dellavedova
|5:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|265:00
|52-92
|12-18
|5-34
|34
|18
|134
Percentages: FG .565, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 18-35, .514 (Garland 4-7, Love 4-9, Sexton 3-5, Osman 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-2, Nance Jr. 2-5, Dellavedova 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Garland, Love, Nance Jr.).
Turnovers: 14 (Osman 4, Nance Jr. 2, Porter Jr. 2, Sexton 2, Dellavedova, Garland, Henson, Love).
Steals: 6 (Porter Jr. 2, Exum, Garland, Henson, Sexton).
Technical Fouls: Garland, 7:57 second; Nance Jr., 00:00 second; Osman, 3:58 fourth
|New York
|33
|30
|32
|32
|12
|—
|139
|Cleveland
|37
|25
|38
|27
|7
|—
|134
A_16,303 (19,432). T_2:22.