FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 31:17 11-17 1-2 1-7 0 4 26
Bazemore 29:07 4-11 0-0 0-4 1 0 9
Whiteside 33:09 6-13 5-7 7-12 0 1 17
Lillard 35:24 5-20 0-0 1-10 8 1 11
McCollum 32:23 6-16 2-4 1-4 4 3 17
Simons 25:53 1-8 1-2 0-3 3 0 3
Tolliver 23:13 1-3 0-0 0-4 1 1 3
Trent Jr. 13:51 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Little 10:58 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Brown 4:45 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 240:00 37-94 9-15 10-47 17 11 93

Percentages: FG .394, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Anthony 3-5, McCollum 3-7, Trent Jr. 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Lillard 1-8, Simons 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Whiteside 3, Bazemore, Tolliver).

Turnovers: 8 (Bazemore 3, Lillard 2, Anthony, Simons, Tolliver).

Steals: 4 (Whiteside 2, Lillard, Simons).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
NEW YORK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morris Sr. 33:25 7-19 2-3 1-7 3 0 18
Randle 29:52 8-15 3-4 1-13 3 3 22
Gibson 9:55 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Barrett 24:36 3-12 0-1 0-4 0 2 7
Payton 25:00 2-9 0-2 1-4 8 0 4
Robinson 27:25 11-11 0-0 4-8 0 1 22
Ntilikina 23:00 3-5 2-2 0-3 10 4 9
Portis 20:47 6-11 2-2 2-6 1 1 17
Knox II 17:18 2-6 0-0 0-7 1 0 5
Bullock 15:26 4-9 0-0 0-2 0 2 11
Dotson 13:16 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Totals 240:00 47-98 9-14 9-55 29 14 117

Percentages: FG .480, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Portis 3-4, Bullock 3-5, Randle 3-6, Morris Sr. 2-7, Ntilikina 1-3, Barrett 1-4, Knox II 1-4, Payton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ntilikina 2, Payton 2, Randle, Robinson).

Turnovers: 7 (Barrett 3, Randle 3, Portis).

Steals: 3 (Ntilikina, Randle, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None

Portland 27 21 29 16 93
New York 25 26 32 34 117

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:00.