N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 5 (Mayfield, Komarov), 7:13. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 13 (Beauvillier, Leddy), 10:39. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 12 (Orlov), 10:53. 4, Washington, Wilson 12 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 14:17.
Second Period_5, Washington, Kuznetsov 13 (Oshie), 0:44. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 6 (Martin), 4:27. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Kuhnhackl 1 (Barzal, Lee), 12:34.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-11-4_22. Washington 11-10-17_38.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 13-3-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Washington, Holtby 17-6-4 (22-18).
A_0 (18,277). T_2:26.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brad Kovachik.
