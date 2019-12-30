https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Y-Islanders-3-Minnesota-1-14938295.php
N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 1
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Minnesota, Donato 8 (Suter, Eriksson Ek), 15:43.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 6 (Pelech, Barzal), 4:24. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Leddy, Komarov), 6:01. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Kuhnhackl 1 (Nelson), 17:29.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-10-8_28. Minnesota 12-5-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 13-3-3 (26 shots-25 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 7-9-2 (28-25).
A_17,506 (18,064). T_2:26.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, James Tobias.
View Comments