N. ILLINOIS 70, MIAMI (OHIO) 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (OHIO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|36
|3-14
|3-5
|2-2
|1
|0
|11
|Lairy
|31
|3-12
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Bowman
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|2-10
|0
|2
|5
|Coleman-Lands
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|3
|Jovic
|21
|4-6
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|11
|Sibande
|18
|5-9
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Brown
|14
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|McNamara
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Brewer
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|White
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ayah
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Litteken
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ritchie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|8-12
|8-30
|9
|19
|55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Jovic 2-4, Grant 2-5, Bowman 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-5, Lairy 1-6, Brown 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Coleman-Lands).
Turnovers: 11 (Coleman-Lands 3, Bowman 2, Lairy 2, Brown, Jovic, McNamara, Sibande).
Steals: 3 (Brown, Coleman-Lands, Lairy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hankerson
|34
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Beane
|31
|4-7
|3-4
|2-2
|3
|2
|13
|German
|31
|8-17
|3-3
|0-4
|6
|3
|21
|McCarty
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|6
|James
|26
|5-10
|1-3
|3-10
|0
|2
|12
|Daow
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Mateen
|16
|3-6
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|8
|Cochran
|8
|0-1
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Johnson
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|13-18
|9-38
|12
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .463, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Beane 2-3, German 2-7, James 1-2, Mateen 1-2, Hankerson 1-3, Cochran 0-1, McCarty 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cochran, James).
Turnovers: 15 (Cochran 4, German 4, James 3, Beane 2, Hankerson, McCarty).
Steals: 4 (German 2, James, McCarty).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Miami (Ohio)
|25
|30
|—
|55
|N. Illinois
|28
|42
|—
|70
A_1,492 (10,000).
