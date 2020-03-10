Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
Oral Roberts Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nzekwesi 22:00 1-10 0-0 2-4 2 4 2
Obanor 35:00 10-16 6-6 6-10 0 4 27
Abmas 29:00 0-7 2-2 1-5 1 3 2
Burns 40:00 6-16 0-1 1-8 3 4 13
Fuqua 39:00 9-14 3-3 1-8 1 2 23
Kearns 24:00 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 4 0
Lacis 11:00 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 3:20:00 27-68 11-12 11-40 7 21 69

Percentages: FG .397, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Fuqua 2-4, Burns 1-2, Obanor 1-2, Lacis 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-1, Abmas 0-3, Kearns 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 6 (4 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lacis 2, Obanor 2, Nzekwesi 2).

Turnovers: 6 (Nzekwesi 3, Burns 2, Fuqua).

Steals: 2 (Fuqua, Burns).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
N. Dakota St. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kreuser 19:00 3-5 0-0 1-8 0 3 8
Samuelson 31:00 1-4 1-2 0-2 1 3 3
Shahid 39:00 6-13 2-3 1-6 4 3 17
Ward 37:00 5-14 8-8 0-2 2 1 21
Griesel 32:00 3-10 2-4 1-7 2 1 9
Hunter 23:00 1-4 10-10 1-5 0 2 12
Witz 10:00 2-6 1-2 5-6 1 2 5
Knotek 7:00 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Quayle 2:00 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 3:20:00 21-59 24-29 9-37 11 15 75

Percentages: FG .356, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Shahid 3-5, Ward 3-8, Kreuser 2-3, Griesel 1-2, Knotek 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Samuelson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 6 (8 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ward).

Turnovers: 6 (Shahid 3, Griesel, Ward, Kreuser).

Steals: 1 (Knotek).

Technical Fouls: None

Oral Roberts 30 39 69
N. Dakota St. 33 42 75

.