FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ward 37 6-10 1-2 1-5 2 2 13
Shahid 31 5-12 9-10 1-6 3 1 22
Hunter 29 6-8 4-5 0-1 1 3 20
Kreuser 26 3-7 0-1 0-3 0 1 7
Samuelson 24 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Griesel 23 2-5 1-1 1-5 1 2 5
Eady 15 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Quayle 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Witz 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 24-51 15-19 3-24 8 12 71

Percentages: FG .471, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hunter 4-6, Shahid 3-6, Kreuser 1-4, Eady 0-1, Griesel 0-1, Quayle 0-1, Ward 0-2, Samuelson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Kreuser 2, Ward 2, Griesel).

Turnovers: 9 (Ward 3, Griesel 2, Kreuser 2, Shahid 2).

Steals: 3 (Ward 2, Witz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Godfrey 34 4-10 4-8 1-2 3 1 13
Holba 32 4-7 0-0 0-5 1 4 9
Billups 31 7-12 0-0 1-6 1 3 15
Patrick 24 5-10 0-0 0-2 0 1 12
Carl 22 1-2 1-2 1-3 5 3 3
DeBerry 21 0-4 0-0 0-3 1 2 0
Benford 18 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 4
Black 18 2-4 0-0 1-2 1 0 4
Totals 200 25-51 5-10 5-25 12 16 60

Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Patrick 2-5, Billups 1-2, Holba 1-3, Godfrey 1-4, DeBerry 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DeBerry 2, Billups).

Turnovers: 12 (Godfrey 4, Black 3, Billups 2, Benford, Holba, Patrick).

Steals: 4 (Carl, Godfrey, Holba, Patrick).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Dakota St. 31 40 71
Fort Wayne 20 40 60

A_1,286 (2,300).