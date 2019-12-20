https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-ARIZONA-63-UC-RIVERSIDE-56-14920568.php
N. ARIZONA 63, UC RIVERSIDE 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shelton
|36
|6-14
|3-3
|3-8
|3
|1
|15
|McCree
|34
|5-12
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|14
|Mains
|31
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|12
|DeBisschop
|30
|3-6
|3-3
|3-7
|1
|3
|9
|Satterwhite
|24
|2-2
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|7
|Bowling
|19
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Andre
|13
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Lewis
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguek
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|15-20
|7-28
|9
|11
|63
Percentages: FG .412, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Mains 4-6, Andre 1-3, McCree 1-6, Shelton 0-1, Bowling 0-2, DeBisschop 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Satterwhite).
Turnovers: 9 (Bowling 2, Mains 2, Shelton 2, DeBisschop, Lewis, Satterwhite).
Steals: 8 (Lewis 2, Satterwhite 2, Bowling, DeBisschop, McCree, Shelton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC RIVERSIDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martin
|27
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|11
|Pickett
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|McRae
|25
|3-5
|0-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|6
|Pullin
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Elkaz
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|McWilliam
|20
|3-4
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|9
|Chidom
|17
|4-9
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|8
|Willborn
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|2
|Watson
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Kabellis
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|3-6
|6-28
|9
|22
|56
Percentages: FG .444, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Martin 3-8, Pickett 1-3, Elkaz 1-6, Kabellis 0-1, McWilliam 0-1, Chidom 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Chidom 4, McRae 4, Martin 3, Pullin 2, Elkaz, Kabellis).
Steals: 2 (Martin, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Arizona
|23
|40
|—
|63
|UC Riverside
|24
|32
|—
|56
A_400 (3,168).
