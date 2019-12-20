https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Montreal-4-Calgary-3-14920561.php
Montreal 4, Calgary 3
|Montreal
|0
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Calgary
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Calgary, Tkachuk 13 (Lindholm), 7:34. 2, Calgary, Lindholm 15 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 19:52 (pp).
Second Period_3, Montreal, Gallagher 15 (Lehkonen, Weber), 9:46. 4, Montreal, Armia 12 (Lehkonen, Chiarot), 13:11.
Third Period_5, Calgary, Kylington 1 (Hanifin, Gaudreau), 6:25. 6, Montreal, Suzuki 7 (Cousins, Weal), 11:58.
Overtime_7, Montreal, Domi 7, 3:52.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 14-16-7-6_43. Calgary 10-7-7-3_27.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 1.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 15-10-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Calgary, Rittich 15-8-5 (43-39).
A_19,172 (19,289). T_2:40.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Travis Toomey.
