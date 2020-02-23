https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Montreal-3-Ottawa-0-15077223.php
Montreal 3, Ottawa 0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 14 (Byron), 1:13. 2, Montreal, Domi 15, 10:20.
Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 2 (Kovalchuk), 17:58.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-14-8_37. Ottawa 8-12-10_30.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 26-22-5 (30 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 9-14-2 (37-34).
A_18,374 (18,572). T_2:32.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.
