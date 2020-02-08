https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-3-Dallas-2-15040030.php
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 12 (Seguin, Klingberg), 15:28 (pp).
Second Period_2, Dallas, Gurianov 15 (Heiskanen, Bishop), 2:51 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 5, 8:25 (sh). 4, Minnesota, Donato 10 (Kunin, Fiala), 12:09 (sh).
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 6 (Brodin, Greenway), 19:33 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-9-10_31. Dallas 16-9-8_33.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 6.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 9-13-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 18-11-4 (30-27).
A_0 (18,532). T_2:31.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.
