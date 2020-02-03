Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 45 30.7 498-904 .551 71-225 283-467 .606 1350 30.0
Middleton 42 29.1 310-610 .508 99-224 136-151 .901 855 20.4
Bledsoe 41 26.6 231-475 .486 52-147 116-141 .823 630 15.4
B.Lopez 47 26.5 177-426 .415 64-223 63-73 .863 481 10.2
Hill 44 21.1 153-283 .541 67-131 55-67 .821 428 9.7
DiVincenzo 44 22.8 153-333 .459 55-161 41-54 .759 402 9.1
Ilyasova 45 16.5 124-255 .486 42-110 56-68 .824 346 7.7
Matthews 46 24.1 112-277 .404 68-188 39-51 .765 331 7.2
Korver 43 16.8 90-209 .431 71-167 26-31 .839 277 6.4
R.Lopez 45 14.2 104-202 .515 18-65 22-41 .537 248 5.5
Brown 34 14.9 61-161 .379 27-82 23-30 .767 172 5.1
Connaughton 45 17.8 86-192 .448 31-100 18-25 .720 221 4.9
Bender 7 13.0 10-21 .476 4-9 2-3 .667 26 3.7
Wilson 26 9.0 32-79 .405 11-45 5-7 .714 80 3.1
T.Antetokounmpo 15 4.1 13-23 .565 0-3 4-9 .444 30 2.0
Mason 4 4.5 1-7 .143 1-4 2-4 .500 5 1.3
Reynolds 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 240.5 2155-4457 .484 681-1884 891-1222 .729 5882 120.0
OPPONENTS 49 240.5 1893-4604 .411 687-1893 799-1017 .786 5272 107.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 111 480 591 13.1 259 5.8 140 0 50 163 48
Middleton 34 211 245 5.8 172 4.1 94 0 38 83 7
Bledsoe 31 156 187 4.6 213 5.2 88 0 37 91 21
B.Lopez 30 184 214 4.6 75 1.6 104 0 32 42 124
Hill 40 93 133 3.0 132 3.0 63 0 32 42 4
DiVincenzo 41 162 203 4.6 100 2.3 77 0 67 53 12
Ilyasova 51 182 233 5.2 42 .9 70 0 19 26 13
Matthews 10 100 110 2.4 66 1.4 69 0 29 32 6
Korver 10 75 85 2.0 53 1.2 52 0 19 37 9
R.Lopez 43 79 122 2.7 31 .7 55 0 7 40 31
Brown 22 110 132 3.9 32 .9 37 0 19 29 4
Connaughton 36 160 196 4.4 74 1.6 44 0 14 35 24
Bender 0 20 20 2.9 9 1.3 16 0 0 5 5
Wilson 6 46 52 2.0 18 .7 22 0 1 12 4
T.Antetokounmpo 6 1 7 .5 6 .4 9 0 2 5 1
Mason 1 1 2 .5 5 1.3 2 0 1 1 0
Reynolds 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 472 2060 2532 51.7 1287 26.3 942 0 367 717 313
OPPONENTS 480 1766 2246 45.8 1165 23.8 1064 1 354 700 226