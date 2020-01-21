https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14993249.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|42
|30.6
|464-837
|.554
|69-214
|262-432
|.606
|1259
|30.0
|Middleton
|38
|28.4
|273-546
|.500
|83-197
|112-126
|.889
|741
|19.5
|Bledsoe
|37
|26.1
|202-422
|.479
|46-130
|99-119
|.832
|549
|14.8
|B.Lopez
|43
|26.3
|157-381
|.412
|60-203
|61-71
|.859
|435
|10.1
|Hill
|42
|21.0
|147-270
|.544
|65-122
|51-63
|.810
|410
|9.8
|DiVincenzo
|41
|22.7
|138-308
|.448
|49-147
|38-48
|.792
|363
|8.9
|Ilyasova
|41
|16.6
|116-233
|.498
|38-102
|53-64
|.828
|323
|7.9
|Matthews
|42
|24.3
|105-259
|.405
|65-177
|34-45
|.756
|309
|7.4
|Korver
|39
|16.7
|82-190
|.432
|65-150
|22-26
|.846
|251
|6.4
|R.Lopez
|42
|14.3
|98-192
|.510
|17-63
|20-39
|.513
|233
|5.5
|Brown
|32
|14.9
|57-150
|.380
|26-77
|23-30
|.767
|163
|5.1
|Connaughton
|41
|17.7
|77-175
|.440
|26-91
|18-25
|.720
|198
|4.8
|Bender
|6
|14.2
|10-20
|.500
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|4.3
|Wilson
|26
|9.0
|32-79
|.405
|11-45
|5-7
|.714
|80
|3.1
|T.Antetokounmpo
|13
|4.2
|11-20
|.550
|0-2
|4-8
|.500
|26
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|240.6
|1970-4089
|.482
|625-1733
|806-1110
|.726
|5371
|119.4
|OPPONENTS
|45
|240.6
|1728-4219
|.410
|631-1753
|716-921
|.777
|4803
|106.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|96
|444
|540
|12.9
|235
|5.6
|132
|0
|48
|151
|44
|Middleton
|30
|186
|216
|5.7
|147
|3.9
|82
|0
|38
|75
|6
|Bledsoe
|27
|142
|169
|4.6
|187
|5.1
|80
|0
|32
|81
|19
|B.Lopez
|27
|176
|203
|4.7
|67
|1.6
|95
|0
|31
|38
|110
|Hill
|39
|90
|129
|3.1
|127
|3.0
|58
|0
|31
|37
|4
|DiVincenzo
|36
|151
|187
|4.6
|95
|2.3
|64
|0
|63
|50
|11
|Ilyasova
|48
|172
|220
|5.4
|40
|1.0
|62
|0
|16
|23
|13
|Matthews
|10
|93
|103
|2.5
|60
|1.4
|61
|0
|28
|28
|6
|Korver
|9
|65
|74
|1.9
|47
|1.2
|47
|0
|18
|32
|7
|R.Lopez
|40
|75
|115
|2.7
|28
|.7
|53
|0
|6
|37
|29
|Brown
|21
|102
|123
|3.8
|32
|1.0
|35
|0
|19
|29
|4
|Connaughton
|31
|139
|170
|4.1
|69
|1.7
|40
|0
|12
|34
|22
|Bender
|0
|18
|18
|3.0
|8
|1.3
|15
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Wilson
|6
|46
|52
|2.0
|18
|.7
|22
|0
|1
|12
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.5
|7
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|427
|1901
|2328
|51.7
|1171
|26.0
|855
|0
|345
|656
|284
|OPPONENTS
|438
|1634
|2072
|46.0
|1064
|23.6
|972
|1
|326
|653
|204
