AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 31 31.1 352-635 .554 52-159 191-320 .597 947 30.5
Middleton 26 27.8 182-369 .493 57-137 64-72 .889 485 18.7
Bledsoe 26 26.7 147-308 .477 32-93 65-80 .813 391 15.0
B.Lopez 31 26.4 110-272 .404 48-150 53-59 .898 321 10.4
Hill 31 21.5 114-205 .556 50-94 43-50 .860 321 10.4
DiVincenzo 30 22.2 95-219 .434 34-102 29-36 .806 253 8.4
Ilyasova 30 16.6 88-171 .515 26-73 38-48 .792 240 8.0
Matthews 32 24.0 85-199 .427 52-136 30-36 .833 252 7.9
Korver 28 16.3 56-143 .392 45-116 16-19 .842 173 6.2
Brown 24 17.3 47-122 .385 22-63 18-25 .720 134 5.6
R.Lopez 33 14.1 71-144 .493 15-52 15-27 .556 172 5.2
Bender 3 9.7 6-8 .750 2-4 1-1 1.000 15 5.0
Connaughton 31 17.3 59-131 .450 21-67 15-21 .714 154 5.0
Wilson 17 11.5 31-66 .470 11-39 2-3 .667 75 4.4
T.Antetokounmpo 7 5.6 9-15 .600 0-1 4-8 .500 22 3.1
Mason 4 4.5 1-7 .143 1-4 2-4 .500 5 1.3
Reynolds 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 240.8 1453-3014 .482 468-1290 586-809 .724 3960 120.0
OPPONENTS 33 240.8 1276-3085 .414 465-1269 511-674 .758 3528 106.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 82 319 401 12.9 176 5.7 96 0 40 113 37
Middleton 24 122 146 5.6 96 3.7 61 0 24 51 5
Bledsoe 21 107 128 4.9 147 5.7 60 0 22 60 12
B.Lopez 20 136 156 5.0 49 1.6 70 0 20 29 74
Hill 30 69 99 3.2 92 3.0 45 0 25 28 3
DiVincenzo 26 105 131 4.4 65 2.2 52 0 48 33 8
Ilyasova 37 114 151 5.0 25 .8 45 0 14 16 10
Matthews 7 70 77 2.4 44 1.4 48 0 23 22 5
Korver 7 42 49 1.8 28 1.0 31 0 15 22 6
Brown 14 82 96 4.0 27 1.1 31 0 17 24 3
R.Lopez 31 54 85 2.6 22 .7 48 0 6 33 22
Bender 0 2 2 .7 3 1.0 6 0 0 1 2
Connaughton 17 106 123 4.0 58 1.9 27 0 11 22 16
Wilson 6 35 41 2.4 14 .8 17 0 0 11 2
T.Antetokounmpo 5 1 6 .9 6 .9 5 0 1 2 1
Mason 1 1 2 .5 5 1.3 2 0 1 1 0
Reynolds 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 328 1365 1693 51.3 857 26.0 644 0 267 481 206
OPPONENTS 325 1195 1520 46.1 801 24.3 714 0 228 498 155