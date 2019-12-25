https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14931057.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|30
|31.1
|344-608
|.566
|52-152
|189-316
|.598
|929
|31.0
|Middleton
|24
|27.7
|160-329
|.486
|49-122
|62-70
|.886
|431
|18.0
|Bledsoe
|26
|26.7
|147-308
|.477
|32-93
|65-80
|.813
|391
|15.0
|Hill
|29
|21.4
|104-191
|.545
|47-91
|43-50
|.860
|298
|10.3
|B.Lopez
|29
|26.3
|98-250
|.392
|43-141
|52-57
|.912
|291
|10.0
|DiVincenzo
|28
|22.0
|89-206
|.432
|34-99
|25-32
|.781
|237
|8.5
|Matthews
|30
|24.1
|83-191
|.435
|52-133
|30-36
|.833
|248
|8.3
|Ilyasova
|28
|16.4
|78-158
|.494
|23-70
|36-46
|.783
|215
|7.7
|Korver
|26
|16.1
|53-135
|.393
|42-110
|14-17
|.824
|162
|6.2
|Brown
|22
|17.2
|42-111
|.378
|21-59
|17-24
|.708
|122
|5.5
|R.Lopez
|31
|14.1
|65-132
|.492
|15-49
|15-24
|.625
|160
|5.2
|Bender
|3
|9.7
|6-8
|.750
|2-4
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|5.0
|Connaughton
|29
|17.3
|54-118
|.458
|20-64
|14-20
|.700
|142
|4.9
|Wilson
|16
|11.4
|31-64
|.484
|11-38
|2-3
|.667
|75
|4.7
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|5.3
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|4-8
|.500
|18
|3.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|240.8
|1362-2828
|.482
|444-1229
|571-788
|.725
|3739
|120.6
|OPPONENTS
|31
|240.8
|1199-2893
|.414
|432-1184
|491-645
|.761
|3321
|107.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|80
|307
|387
|12.9
|169
|5.6
|93
|0
|39
|110
|36
|Middleton
|20
|110
|130
|5.4
|85
|3.5
|56
|0
|23
|47
|5
|Bledsoe
|21
|107
|128
|4.9
|147
|5.7
|60
|0
|22
|60
|12
|Hill
|30
|65
|95
|3.3
|88
|3.0
|43
|0
|24
|24
|2
|B.Lopez
|19
|130
|149
|5.1
|43
|1.5
|68
|0
|20
|27
|70
|DiVincenzo
|25
|100
|125
|4.5
|61
|2.2
|49
|0
|43
|31
|7
|Matthews
|7
|64
|71
|2.4
|40
|1.3
|44
|0
|23
|22
|4
|Ilyasova
|34
|99
|133
|4.8
|24
|.9
|44
|0
|14
|12
|7
|Korver
|7
|36
|43
|1.7
|23
|.9
|30
|0
|13
|21
|6
|Brown
|14
|76
|90
|4.1
|27
|1.2
|27
|0
|16
|21
|3
|R.Lopez
|31
|53
|84
|2.7
|21
|.7
|47
|0
|6
|33
|20
|Bender
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Connaughton
|15
|93
|108
|3.7
|53
|1.8
|27
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Wilson
|6
|32
|38
|2.4
|12
|.8
|17
|0
|0
|11
|2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|1
|5
|.8
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|314
|1276
|1590
|51.3
|805
|26.0
|616
|0
|252
|453
|192
|OPPONENTS
|303
|1122
|1425
|46.0
|752
|24.3
|684
|0
|209
|472
|140
