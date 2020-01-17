FG FT Reb
BOSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hayward 32:14 1-10 4-4 1-5 2 3 7
Tatum 40:19 8-20 0-2 0-7 3 2 17
Theis 22:32 5-8 1-2 3-10 0 5 12
Smart 36:18 6-15 7-7 1-4 2 4 24
Walker 38:13 14-23 8-9 3-11 3 2 40
Ojeleye 19:51 2-5 0-0 1-1 2 3 6
Kanter 15:35 4-6 1-1 0-1 0 3 9
Wanamaker 14:43 1-5 0-0 0-1 4 1 2
Green 13:02 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Williams 7:09 1-4 1-2 0-2 0 0 4
Totals 240:00 43-98 22-27 10-43 16 25 123

Percentages: FG .439, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 15-48, .313 (Smart 5-10, Walker 4-11, Ojeleye 2-3, Theis 1-4, Williams 1-4, Tatum 1-5, Hayward 1-9, Wanamaker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kanter 2, Theis 2, Smart, Tatum, Walker).

Turnovers: 7 (Tatum 2, Walker 2, Hayward, Smart, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Smart 2, Green, Theis).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
G.Antetokounmpo 34:54 11-22 10-20 1-17 7 4 32
Middleton 30:52 8-13 4-5 1-5 4 1 23
B.Lopez 30:16 6-10 1-1 0-3 1 2 16
Bledsoe 20:06 2-9 4-4 0-2 4 4 9
Matthews 28:50 0-3 0-0 1-4 1 3 0
DiVincenzo 27:46 6-11 3-3 1-3 1 1 19
Hill 25:27 4-6 2-2 0-2 2 4 13
Korver 18:05 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 8
Ilyasova 15:44 3-5 2-2 3-9 0 2 8
R.Lopez 7:48 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Connaughton 00:08 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 43-87 26-37 7-48 21 22 128

Percentages: FG .494, FT .703.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (DiVincenzo 4-6, Hill 3-3, B.Lopez 3-5, Middleton 3-5, Korver 2-3, Bledsoe 1-3, Matthews 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (B.Lopez 4, G.Antetokounmpo 2).

Turnovers: 10 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Bledsoe 2, Hill 2, Middleton 2).

Steals: 6 (DiVincenzo 2, Middleton 2, Bledsoe, Korver).

Technical Fouls: None

Boston 20 38 29 36 123
Milwaukee 36 40 30 22 128

A_17,873 (17,500).