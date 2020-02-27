Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (15-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Belles 15 3-11 2-4 1-3 2 2 8
Clouden 32 2-7 5-6 2-10 1 1 11
Joiner 23 4-8 1-2 2-7 0 4 11
McCutcheon 34 2-8 0-0 0-8 5 0 5
Ozment 18 0-2 0-0 0-1 5 4 0
Hollie 11 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Parks 17 4-8 0-0 4-6 0 2 8
Dodd 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ayrault 17 2-7 2-2 2-7 1 1 6
Colley 17 4-6 4-4 1-4 1 2 14
Hendrickson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Winston 10 3-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-61 15-20 12-50 15 18 72

Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .31 (Clouden 2-6, Joiner 2-5, Colley 2-4, Winston 2-2, McCutcheon 1-6, Belles 0-1, Ozment 0-2, Ayrault 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Belles 2, Ayrault 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Clouden 5, McCutcheon 3, Colley 2, 2, Ozment 1, Ayrault 1, Hendrickson 1)

Steals: 4 (Joiner 2, McCutcheon 1, Ayrault 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ILLINOIS (11-17) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrews 38 5-16 3-4 2-7 1 2 16
Myles 29 4-11 1-2 3-10 2 4 9
Beasley 28 2-9 1-2 0-0 2 0 6
Holesinska 24 3-10 2-3 0-1 1 2 9
Terry 30 3-7 3-4 2-6 1 3 10
Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ephraim 12 0-3 2-4 0-2 1 2 2
Joens 10 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Peebles 19 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 4
Rice 7 0-0 2-2 0-1 1 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-66 14-21 11-35 10 17 58

Percentages: FG 28.788, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Andrews 3-8, Beasley 1-4, Holesinska 1-8, Terry 1-3, Myles 0-1, Joens 0-1, Peebles 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews 1, Terry 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Myles 2, Beasley 2, Holesinska 2, Ephraim 2)

Steals: 7 (Myles 2, Andrews 1, Beasley 1, Terry 1, Ephraim 1, Peebles 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Michigan St. 21 15 19 17 72
Illinois 17 8 13 20 58

A_1,176

Officials_Mark Resch, Maj Forsberg, Cameron Inouye