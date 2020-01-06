FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 37:20 3-11 5-6 0-2 3 3 11
Bazemore 35:22 2-9 2-2 1-9 0 4 7
Whiteside 32:06 9-12 3-3 5-18 0 5 21
Lillard 41:39 11-22 6-7 0-1 12 1 34
Trent Jr. 17:07 2-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Simons 34:23 8-15 1-1 0-4 4 0 19
Hezonja 19:36 4-6 1-1 0-1 1 1 10
Tolliver 16:44 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Little 4:03 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Hoard 1:38 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 40-87 18-20 8-40 21 15 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Lillard 6-12, Trent Jr. 2-5, Simons 2-6, Hezonja 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Anthony 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hezonja 2, Whiteside 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Lillard 3, Simons 3, Anthony, Hezonja, Hoard, Whiteside).

Steals: 5 (Lillard 3, Hezonja 2).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adebayo 35:32 9-10 2-6 4-8 6 3 20
Jones Jr. 36:15 8-17 2-2 2-6 2 2 19
Leonard 23:28 4-8 0-0 0-9 3 1 11
Nunn 27:31 5-13 3-3 0-2 5 2 14
Robinson 35:31 2-11 0-0 1-7 0 4 6
Dragic 29:49 11-17 0-0 0-3 13 1 29
Herro 28:21 4-9 1-1 1-5 3 2 11
Johnson 21:54 4-5 2-4 2-6 2 2 12
Silva 1:38 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 47-90 10-16 11-47 34 17 122

Percentages: FG .522, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (Dragic 7-10, Leonard 3-7, Johnson 2-2, Herro 2-5, Robinson 2-11, Jones Jr. 1-4, Nunn 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 2, Jones Jr. 2, Adebayo).

Turnovers: 10 (Dragic 4, Adebayo 3, Johnson, Nunn, Robinson).

Steals: 4 (Adebayo, Jones Jr., Nunn, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None

Portland 19 27 35 30 111
Miami 31 34 29 28 122

A_19,846 (19,600).