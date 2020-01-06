https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Miami-122-Portland-111-14951723.php
Miami 122, Portland 111
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|37:20
|3-11
|5-6
|0-2
|3
|3
|11
|Bazemore
|35:22
|2-9
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|4
|7
|Whiteside
|32:06
|9-12
|3-3
|5-18
|0
|5
|21
|Lillard
|41:39
|11-22
|6-7
|0-1
|12
|1
|34
|Trent Jr.
|17:07
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Simons
|34:23
|8-15
|1-1
|0-4
|4
|0
|19
|Hezonja
|19:36
|4-6
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Tolliver
|16:44
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Little
|4:03
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoard
|1:38
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-87
|18-20
|8-40
|21
|15
|111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Lillard 6-12, Trent Jr. 2-5, Simons 2-6, Hezonja 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Anthony 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hezonja 2, Whiteside 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Lillard 3, Simons 3, Anthony, Hezonja, Hoard, Whiteside).
Steals: 5 (Lillard 3, Hezonja 2).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adebayo
|35:32
|9-10
|2-6
|4-8
|6
|3
|20
|Jones Jr.
|36:15
|8-17
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|2
|19
|Leonard
|23:28
|4-8
|0-0
|0-9
|3
|1
|11
|Nunn
|27:31
|5-13
|3-3
|0-2
|5
|2
|14
|Robinson
|35:31
|2-11
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|4
|6
|Dragic
|29:49
|11-17
|0-0
|0-3
|13
|1
|29
|Herro
|28:21
|4-9
|1-1
|1-5
|3
|2
|11
|Johnson
|21:54
|4-5
|2-4
|2-6
|2
|2
|12
|Silva
|1:38
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-90
|10-16
|11-47
|34
|17
|122
Percentages: FG .522, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (Dragic 7-10, Leonard 3-7, Johnson 2-2, Herro 2-5, Robinson 2-11, Jones Jr. 1-4, Nunn 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 2, Jones Jr. 2, Adebayo).
Turnovers: 10 (Dragic 4, Adebayo 3, Johnson, Nunn, Robinson).
Steals: 4 (Adebayo, Jones Jr., Nunn, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None
|Portland
|19
|27
|35
|30
|—
|111
|Miami
|31
|34
|29
|28
|—
|122
A_19,846 (19,600).
