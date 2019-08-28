https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Mexican-Standings-14383358.php Mexican Standings Published 10:44 pm EDT, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Most Popular 1 Man wanted for questioning regarding ‘suspicious’ Danbury mall activities 2 Bethel man accused in fatal stabbing sobs during arraignment 3 Day of service 4 Convicted Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr.'s SoCal Home Sells for $2.85M 5 On the Market: New Dutch Colonial in Fairfield features many amenities 6 New Milford VFW looks to enhance its presence 7 Region 12’s first day of school delayed View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.