AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 52 29.8 345-703 .491 39-114 181-233 .777 910 17.5
Ja.Jackson 54 28.0 328-701 .468 135-340 123-166 .741 914 16.9
Brooks 58 28.3 325-807 .403 116-310 124-153 .810 890 15.3
Valanciunas 55 25.8 335-581 .577 27-74 98-136 .721 795 14.5
Clarke 50 21.7 254-408 .623 21-52 73-93 .785 602 12.0
Crowder 45 29.4 147-399 .368 78-266 75-95 .789 447 9.9
Dieng 5 18.8 18-31 .581 4-11 5-7 .714 45 9.0
Jo.Jackson 11 19.4 33-77 .429 9-32 17-24 .708 92 8.4
Melton 45 18.8 129-301 .429 26-90 83-101 .822 367 8.2
Allen 30 16.6 79-176 .449 33-91 30-35 .857 221 7.4
Jones 58 18.8 171-365 .468 38-99 34-47 .723 414 7.1
Hannahs 2 6.5 4-9 .444 2-3 2-2 1.000 12 6.0
Hill 48 18.8 96-233 .412 56-147 26-38 .684 274 5.7
Anderson 52 18.3 119-239 .498 11-48 38-58 .655 287 5.5
Bell 2 10.5 3-7 .429 2-3 2-2 1.000 10 5.0
Guduric 37 12.4 58-149 .389 23-77 23-25 .920 162 4.4
Caboclo 22 8.7 28-69 .406 4-25 2-3 .667 62 2.8
Konchar 8 8.6 9-13 .692 0-3 1-2 .500 19 2.4
Watanabe 10 6.5 7-20 .350 2-5 2-4 .500 18 1.8
TEAM 58 240.4 2488-5288 .470 626-1790 939-1224 .767 6541 112.8
OPPONENTS 58 240.4 2397-5248 .457 750-2008 1146-1462 .784 6690 115.3

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 33 142 175 3.4 355 6.8 80 0 49 169 13
Ja.Jackson 53 201 254 4.7 76 1.4 219 0 36 94 87
Brooks 55 137 192 3.3 121 2.1 219 0 53 95 23
Valanciunas 158 419 577 10.5 100 1.8 146 0 24 96 62
Clarke 78 214 292 5.8 72 1.4 82 0 26 46 42
Crowder 40 237 277 6.2 125 2.8 85 2 47 54 14
Dieng 6 21 27 5.4 4 .8 14 0 7 3 6
Jo.Jackson 10 35 45 4.1 13 1.2 21 0 8 17 4
Melton 32 132 164 3.6 133 3.0 82 0 56 68 14
Allen 5 61 66 2.2 43 1.4 36 0 6 23 1
Jones 8 81 89 1.5 255 4.4 37 0 48 50 6
Hannahs 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Hill 24 120 144 3.0 94 2.0 73 0 31 40 7
Anderson 49 176 225 4.3 114 2.2 78 0 43 45 25
Bell 2 1 3 1.5 2 1.0 2 0 1 3 0
Guduric 13 55 68 1.8 43 1.2 32 0 11 34 8
Caboclo 17 27 44 2.0 10 .5 23 0 10 7 12
Konchar 6 10 16 2.0 9 1.1 2 0 3 2 1
Watanabe 2 9 11 1.1 3 .3 6 0 1 1 1
TEAM 591 2079 2670 46.0 1572 27.1 1238 2 460 884 326
OPPONENTS 591 2019 2610 45.0 1446 24.9 1155 4 456 850 315