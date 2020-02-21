https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-15073502.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|49
|29.9
|328-663
|.495
|38-107
|171-219
|.781
|865
|17.7
|Ja.Jackson
|53
|28.2
|327-698
|.468
|135-339
|118-158
|.747
|907
|17.1
|Brooks
|55
|28.3
|312-760
|.411
|111-294
|122-147
|.830
|857
|15.6
|Valanciunas
|52
|25.9
|323-551
|.586
|27-72
|93-128
|.727
|766
|14.7
|Clarke
|48
|21.9
|247-397
|.622
|21-51
|73-92
|.793
|588
|12.3
|Crowder
|45
|29.4
|147-399
|.368
|78-266
|75-95
|.789
|447
|9.9
|Melton
|42
|18.5
|123-279
|.441
|25-82
|79-93
|.849
|350
|8.3
|Allen
|30
|16.6
|79-176
|.449
|33-91
|30-35
|.857
|221
|7.4
|Jones
|55
|18.8
|162-340
|.476
|36-90
|30-38
|.789
|390
|7.1
|Jo.Jackson
|8
|17.6
|18-47
|.383
|4-20
|13-18
|.722
|53
|6.6
|Hill
|48
|18.8
|96-233
|.412
|56-147
|26-38
|.684
|274
|5.7
|Anderson
|49
|18.2
|110-219
|.502
|9-43
|38-58
|.655
|267
|5.4
|Guduric
|34
|13.0
|54-141
|.383
|21-72
|21-23
|.913
|150
|4.4
|Dieng
|2
|13.0
|3-8
|.375
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|Caboclo
|22
|8.7
|28-69
|.406
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|2.8
|Watanabe
|9
|5.4
|6-14
|.429
|2-4
|2-4
|.500
|16
|1.8
|Konchar
|6
|5.7
|3-5
|.600
|0-2
|1-1
|1.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|55
|240.5
|2366-4999
|.473
|601-1709
|894-1150
|.777
|6227
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|55
|240.5
|2257-4975
|.454
|702-1892
|1093-1390
|.786
|6309
|114.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|32
|139
|171
|3.5
|342
|7.0
|78
|0
|48
|159
|13
|Ja.Jackson
|52
|198
|250
|4.7
|75
|1.4
|216
|0
|35
|94
|87
|Brooks
|53
|134
|187
|3.4
|111
|2.0
|207
|0
|51
|92
|23
|Valanciunas
|148
|401
|549
|10.6
|97
|1.9
|137
|0
|22
|92
|62
|Clarke
|69
|212
|281
|5.9
|68
|1.4
|80
|0
|25
|44
|41
|Crowder
|40
|237
|277
|6.2
|125
|2.8
|85
|2
|47
|54
|14
|Melton
|28
|127
|155
|3.7
|125
|3.0
|74
|0
|55
|61
|14
|Allen
|5
|61
|66
|2.2
|43
|1.4
|36
|0
|6
|23
|1
|Jones
|8
|80
|88
|1.6
|249
|4.5
|36
|0
|46
|47
|6
|Jo.Jackson
|5
|27
|32
|4.0
|10
|1.3
|14
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Hill
|24
|120
|144
|3.0
|94
|2.0
|73
|0
|31
|40
|7
|Anderson
|47
|157
|204
|4.2
|105
|2.1
|74
|0
|38
|42
|24
|Guduric
|12
|51
|63
|1.9
|41
|1.2
|32
|0
|11
|34
|7
|Dieng
|1
|4
|5
|2.5
|3
|1.5
|6
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|7
|8
|.9
|1
|.1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Konchar
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|3
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|542
|1984
|2526
|45.9
|1502
|27.3
|1177
|2
|436
|838
|315
|OPPONENTS
|559
|1908
|2467
|44.9
|1366
|24.8
|1086
|4
|432
|804
|289
View Comments