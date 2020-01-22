https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-14994784.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|37
|29.9
|249-508
|.490
|34-84
|130-161
|.807
|662
|17.9
|Ja.Jackson
|42
|28.0
|272-567
|.480
|110-270
|94-125
|.752
|748
|17.8
|Brooks
|43
|28.1
|244-584
|.418
|94-239
|95-113
|.841
|677
|15.7
|Valanciunas
|40
|25.4
|252-422
|.597
|25-60
|72-97
|.742
|601
|15.0
|Clarke
|37
|21.4
|188-299
|.629
|17-42
|55-68
|.809
|448
|12.1
|Crowder
|40
|29.9
|136-367
|.371
|73-246
|62-80
|.775
|407
|10.2
|Melton
|32
|17.6
|89-196
|.454
|18-59
|56-65
|.862
|252
|7.9
|Allen
|28
|16.9
|75-167
|.449
|33-88
|28-33
|.848
|211
|7.5
|Jones
|43
|19.0
|113-255
|.443
|23-68
|24-32
|.750
|273
|6.3
|Hill
|41
|18.8
|83-210
|.395
|47-130
|20-28
|.714
|233
|5.7
|Anderson
|37
|16.7
|72-156
|.462
|7-34
|26-41
|.634
|177
|4.8
|Guduric
|28
|13.8
|47-127
|.370
|18-64
|15-17
|.882
|127
|4.5
|Caboclo
|22
|8.7
|28-69
|.406
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|2.8
|Watanabe
|4
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Konchar
|2
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|240.6
|1851-3933
|.471
|504-1411
|679-863
|.787
|4885
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|43
|240.6
|1787-3869
|.462
|547-1489
|867-1094
|.793
|4988
|116.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|24
|105
|129
|3.5
|260
|7.0
|61
|0
|39
|122
|11
|Ja.Jackson
|45
|156
|201
|4.8
|61
|1.5
|173
|0
|29
|69
|60
|Brooks
|44
|103
|147
|3.4
|90
|2.1
|165
|0
|42
|66
|16
|Valanciunas
|111
|291
|402
|10.0
|81
|2.0
|102
|0
|14
|81
|41
|Clarke
|49
|162
|211
|5.7
|56
|1.5
|61
|0
|15
|35
|32
|Crowder
|38
|209
|247
|6.2
|115
|2.9
|78
|1
|42
|50
|14
|Melton
|24
|100
|124
|3.9
|97
|3.0
|60
|0
|43
|47
|11
|Allen
|5
|56
|61
|2.2
|40
|1.4
|35
|0
|6
|22
|1
|Jones
|5
|64
|69
|1.6
|198
|4.6
|31
|0
|38
|42
|6
|Hill
|22
|106
|128
|3.1
|80
|2.0
|58
|0
|29
|33
|7
|Anderson
|35
|105
|140
|3.8
|77
|2.1
|50
|0
|26
|29
|15
|Guduric
|12
|42
|54
|1.9
|38
|1.4
|25
|0
|9
|28
|6
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konchar
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|432
|1531
|1963
|45.7
|1203
|28.0
|923
|1
|342
|657
|233
|OPPONENTS
|422
|1504
|1926
|44.8
|1067
|24.8
|847
|1
|331
|637
|230
