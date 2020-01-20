https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-14989333.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|36
|29.8
|244-494
|.494
|33-82
|125-155
|.806
|646
|17.9
|Ja.Jackson
|41
|28.0
|265-552
|.480
|107-262
|92-121
|.760
|729
|17.8
|Brooks
|42
|28.0
|232-559
|.415
|91-233
|91-108
|.843
|646
|15.4
|Valanciunas
|39
|25.5
|246-414
|.594
|25-60
|70-93
|.753
|587
|15.1
|Clarke
|36
|21.4
|186-295
|.631
|17-41
|55-68
|.809
|444
|12.3
|Crowder
|39
|30.2
|135-359
|.376
|73-241
|62-80
|.775
|405
|10.4
|Melton
|31
|17.4
|85-188
|.452
|18-58
|54-63
|.857
|242
|7.8
|Allen
|27
|17.1
|74-163
|.454
|33-86
|28-33
|.848
|209
|7.7
|Jones
|42
|19.1
|109-249
|.438
|22-67
|24-32
|.750
|264
|6.3
|Hill
|40
|18.9
|82-203
|.404
|46-124
|20-28
|.714
|230
|5.8
|Anderson
|36
|16.8
|69-152
|.454
|7-33
|26-41
|.634
|171
|4.8
|Guduric
|28
|13.8
|47-127
|.370
|18-64
|15-17
|.882
|127
|4.5
|Caboclo
|22
|8.7
|28-69
|.406
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|2.8
|Watanabe
|4
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Konchar
|2
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|240.6
|1805-3830
|.471
|495-1378
|664-842
|.789
|4769
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|42
|240.6
|1745-3781
|.462
|526-1441
|846-1070
|.791
|4862
|115.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|23
|103
|126
|3.5
|251
|7.0
|59
|0
|38
|120
|11
|Ja.Jackson
|45
|150
|195
|4.8
|60
|1.5
|168
|0
|29
|67
|58
|Brooks
|39
|99
|138
|3.3
|86
|2.0
|161
|0
|40
|65
|16
|Valanciunas
|107
|284
|391
|10.0
|80
|2.1
|100
|0
|12
|79
|41
|Clarke
|49
|158
|207
|5.8
|54
|1.5
|60
|0
|15
|35
|32
|Crowder
|34
|207
|241
|6.2
|114
|2.9
|77
|1
|42
|49
|14
|Melton
|24
|98
|122
|3.9
|95
|3.1
|58
|0
|41
|44
|11
|Allen
|5
|56
|61
|2.3
|39
|1.4
|35
|0
|6
|22
|1
|Jones
|5
|59
|64
|1.5
|195
|4.6
|30
|0
|38
|41
|6
|Hill
|22
|105
|127
|3.2
|79
|2.0
|57
|0
|29
|32
|6
|Anderson
|34
|102
|136
|3.8
|76
|2.1
|50
|0
|25
|28
|15
|Guduric
|12
|42
|54
|1.9
|38
|1.4
|25
|0
|9
|28
|6
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konchar
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|417
|1495
|1912
|45.5
|1177
|28.0
|904
|1
|334
|643
|230
|OPPONENTS
|417
|1466
|1883
|44.8
|1043
|24.8
|829
|1
|324
|620
|223
