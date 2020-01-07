AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ja.Jackson 36 28.2 232-484 .479 93-228 81-107 .757 638 17.7
Morant 31 29.3 200-419 .477 29-72 117-146 .801 546 17.6
Valanciunas 34 25.1 213-355 .600 23-49 55-74 .743 504 14.8
Brooks 37 27.8 193-475 .406 74-194 79-95 .832 539 14.6
Clarke 31 21.3 167-262 .637 16-37 40-52 .769 390 12.6
Crowder 35 30.7 125-333 .375 69-225 53-70 .757 372 10.6
Allen 22 17.4 62-139 .446 29-73 24-27 .889 177 8.0
Melton 26 16.8 68-150 .453 15-45 47-53 .887 198 7.6
Jones 37 19.7 97-221 .439 19-60 22-30 .733 235 6.4
Hill 35 19.4 73-183 .399 42-112 19-26 .731 207 5.9
Anderson 31 17.5 63-139 .453 6-26 26-41 .634 158 5.1
Guduric 27 14.3 47-127 .370 18-64 15-17 .882 127 4.7
Caboclo 21 9.0 28-68 .412 4-25 2-3 .667 62 3.0
Watanabe 4 4.5 3-6 .500 1-2 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Iguodala 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Jo.Jackson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Konchar 2 4.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 240.7 1571-3361 .467 438-1212 580-741 .783 4160 112.4
OPPONENTS 37 240.7 1550-3334 .465 454-1239 754-955 .790 4308 116.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ja.Jackson 39 138 177 4.9 55 1.5 147 0 23 64 51
Morant 18 80 98 3.2 204 6.6 54 0 30 101 9
Valanciunas 89 244 333 9.8 68 2.0 90 0 10 71 32
Brooks 35 88 123 3.3 76 2.1 142 0 37 61 12
Clarke 41 133 174 5.6 42 1.4 48 0 13 30 26
Crowder 32 182 214 6.1 106 3.0 73 1 31 46 14
Allen 3 48 51 2.3 31 1.4 31 0 5 20 1
Melton 21 79 100 3.8 75 2.9 50 0 34 38 7
Jones 5 56 61 1.6 180 4.9 28 0 34 37 4
Hill 20 90 110 3.1 67 1.9 54 0 27 30 5
Anderson 32 96 128 4.1 71 2.3 46 0 20 26 14
Guduric 12 42 54 2.0 37 1.4 25 0 9 28 6
Caboclo 17 27 44 2.1 10 .5 23 0 10 7 12
Watanabe 1 4 5 1.2 0 .0 1 0 0 1 1
Iguodala 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Jo.Jackson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Konchar 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 365 1308 1673 45.2 1022 27.6 812 1 283 582 194
OPPONENTS 365 1303 1668 45.1 932 25.2 729 0 290 536 206